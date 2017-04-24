Brush Fire Burning Near Haletown In M...

Brush Fire Burning Near Haletown In Marion County

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: Chattanoogan.com

A brush fire was burning near Haletown in Marion County on Sunday. A large amount of smoke was visiblenear the I-24 and U.S. 41 crossings of Nickajack Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallatin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Samantha Strawn 4 hr Truth Teller 15
I am stupid (Jan '09) Tue foreal 5
Republicans are now going to try to cut out Ove... Apr 25 Uncle Tom 1
crooked sumner county (Sep '12) Apr 24 annie 29
Pastor Jeff laborg Apr 24 Paul Mikel 1
IP addresses and topix posts Apr 23 TechnologyChallen... 1
Secret friends Apr 20 Like the big booty 6
See all Gallatin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallatin Forum Now

Gallatin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallatin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Gallatin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC