Brush Fire Burning Near Haletown In Marion County
A brush fire was burning near Haletown in Marion County on Sunday. A large amount of smoke was visiblenear the I-24 and U.S. 41 crossings of Nickajack Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallatin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha Strawn
|4 hr
|Truth Teller
|15
|I am stupid (Jan '09)
|Tue
|foreal
|5
|Republicans are now going to try to cut out Ove...
|Apr 25
|Uncle Tom
|1
|crooked sumner county (Sep '12)
|Apr 24
|annie
|29
|Pastor Jeff laborg
|Apr 24
|Paul Mikel
|1
|IP addresses and topix posts
|Apr 23
|TechnologyChallen...
|1
|Secret friends
|Apr 20
|Like the big booty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gallatin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC