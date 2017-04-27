Blue Devils drop series to Station CampLebanon dropped a District...
Lebanon dropped a District 9-AAA series to Station Camp 9-1 Wednesday in Gallatin and 7-3 at Brent Foster Field on Tuesday night. Lebanon played at DeKalb County on Thursday night.
