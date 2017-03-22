TVA Seeks Public Comment On Gallatin Coal Ash Facility
The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public comment on potential environmental impacts of building a facility to remove and recirculate water used in the coal ash management process at Gallatin Fossil Plant in Gallatin, Tennessee.
