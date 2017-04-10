Tennessee Business Wins Vermeer CTX10...

Tennessee Business Wins Vermeer CTX100 Mini Skid Steer Sweepstakes Contest

Puryear Farms, Inc., a nursery and landscape business located in Gallatin, Tennessee won the Vermeer CTX100 Mini Skid Steer Sweepstakes. The luck of the draw recently brought Vermeer yellow iron and bragging rights to doorstep of Vermeer CTX100 Mini Skid Steer Sweepstakes winner, Ross Heinen.

