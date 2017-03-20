Lightning expected until 6:45 p.m. for Wilson CountyThe Wilson County ...
The Wilson County Emergency Management Association warned residents to watch out for lightning strikes until 6:45 p.m. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. At 5:53 p.m., Doppler radar tracked strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Tennessee Ridge to 7 miles northwest of Springfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Gallatin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Morgan affordable plumbing (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|randy
|3
|in my opinion trump is a quitter
|Sun
|YouAreDumb
|2
|(Chris) Kyle Gregory (Jun '12)
|Mar 23
|I know him
|10
|Samantha Strawn
|Mar 22
|Also concerned
|10
|No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo...
|Mar 21
|Big News
|3
|Baylee Mack
|Mar 20
|Omg
|35
|Coach Massey
|Mar 20
|coach t
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gallatin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC