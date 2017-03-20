Lightning expected until 6:45 p.m. fo...

Lightning expected until 6:45 p.m. for Wilson CountyThe Wilson County ...

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The Wilson County Emergency Management Association warned residents to watch out for lightning strikes until 6:45 p.m. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. At 5:53 p.m., Doppler radar tracked strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Tennessee Ridge to 7 miles northwest of Springfield.

