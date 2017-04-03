Joint Investigation Results In Arrest...

Joint Investigation Results In Arrest Of Sumner County Doctor

Thursday Mar 23

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Gallatin Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Hendersonville doctor on prescription-related charges.

