Gareth To Headline Native American Heritage Festival And Pow Wow On The River

Monday Mar 6

Gareth Laffely, 18-year-old NAMMY Rising Star Award recipient and NAMMY and ISMA multi-award nominated Native American flutist, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter, and producer, returns to the Chattanooga Native American Heritage Festival and Pow Wow On The River 2017 stage as a headline performer on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March ... (more)

