Gareth To Headline Native American Heritage Festival And Pow Wow On The River
Gareth Laffely, 18-year-old NAMMY Rising Star Award recipient and NAMMY and ISMA multi-award nominated Native American flutist, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter, and producer, returns to the Chattanooga Native American Heritage Festival and Pow Wow On The River 2017 stage as a headline performer on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Gallatin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baylee Mack
|6 hr
|Omg
|35
|Coach Massey
|10 hr
|coach t
|1
|dhs
|Sun
|Worried Nana
|2
|(Chris) Kyle Gregory (Jun '12)
|Sun
|Lauren
|9
|Whooshing sound
|Mar 17
|CAnnie
|1
|College Heights Baptist Church (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|pshoe
|20
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Mar 5
|Musikologist
|27
Find what you want!
Search Gallatin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC