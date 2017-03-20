Gallatin teen risks life to save 45 s...

Gallatin teen risks life to save 45 students after bus catches fire

Monday Mar 20 Read more: WKRN

A teenager risked his life last week to save dozens of students from a burning bus on Highway 109 in Gallatin. The 15-year-old is spending part of his spring break from Gallatin High School volunteering at the Sumner County Food Bank.

Gallatin, TN

