World Record Whitetail? Tenn. 47-Pointer Re-Scored

Tuesday Feb 14

The pending world record whitetail buck taken late last year in Tennessee cleared another hurdle this week toward becoming official. Stephen Tucker's 47-point non-typical buck was re-scored this week in Tennessee and is still in world record range.

