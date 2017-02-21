World Record Whitetail? Tenn. 47-Pointer Re-Scored
The pending world record whitetail buck taken late last year in Tennessee cleared another hurdle this week toward becoming official. Stephen Tucker's 47-point non-typical buck was re-scored this week in Tennessee and is still in world record range.
