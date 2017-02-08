Police: 2 wanted for debit card scam in Gallatin
Gallatin police said the two suspects used stolen debit cards to transfer money to gift cards at the Walmart on Nashville Pike on Feb. 4 and GALLATIN, Tenn. - Police are trying to identify two men wanted for their reported connection with a debit and gift card scam in Gallatin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallatin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CEMC now has been charging extra charges for cu... (Dec '10)
|8 hr
|Ellen
|35
|Bethpage Noise issues
|Feb 21
|Redneck
|8
|April Fisher
|Feb 16
|Heather
|1
|kays auto beware (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|TAB
|2
|Review: ABC Group Fuel Systems Inc (Jan '13)
|Feb 11
|erik
|5
|Tim Lippert
|Feb 10
|Kaa
|1
|Srgt Jones
|Feb 9
|MenSuck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gallatin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC