Face of Defense: Navy Chief Finds Joy in Volunteer Work
Navy Chief Petty Officer Heather Lane had a grin that remained constant for hours as she chopped away on peppers and cucumbers to fill the large clear containers with vegetables for the next meal at the Nashville Rescue Mission here. Navy Chief Petty Officer Heather Lane sorts vegetables at the Nashville Rescue Mission in Tennessee, where members of Navy Recruiting District Nashville volunteered to prepare and serve food for the homeless, Dec. 28, 2016.
