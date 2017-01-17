You could own Bill Monroe's wrench
Last July we reported on an estate sale in Gallatin, Tennessee, where almost one thousand items once owned by either Bill or James Monroe were being sold at auction. It gave Monroe's fans the chance to take a bit of Bill home with them in the form of cowboy boots, awards, and various items of memorabilia.
