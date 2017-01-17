You could own Bill Monroe's wrench

You could own Bill Monroe's wrench

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

Last July we reported on an estate sale in Gallatin, Tennessee, where almost one thousand items once owned by either Bill or James Monroe were being sold at auction. It gave Monroe's fans the chance to take a bit of Bill home with them in the form of cowboy boots, awards, and various items of memorabilia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallatin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stephen Tucker poses with the state-record antl... 5 hr Beer Drinker 29
Ken Hackett 11 hr guess 2
DCS corruption Mon boozer 3
Is Hendersonville a good place to live? (Mar '08) Mon Poetnariet9372 171
Conservatives Mon Poetnariet9372 1
Who drives the black blazer? Jan 15 Curious 17
Lauren Sherbeyn Jan 13 Amber 1
See all Gallatin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallatin Forum Now

Gallatin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallatin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Gallatin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,950 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC