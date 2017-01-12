TWRA announces World Record pending for Non-Typical Deer Harvested in Sumner County
A buck harvested in Sumner County during the recent muzzleloader season, has completed a step toward becoming a world record for a non-typical deer rack. Boone and Crockett officials spent several hours on Monday scoring the 47-point buck tabbed the "Tennessee Tucker Buck" as the Nashville headquarters of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
