Tennessee's Barnett, Malone plan to enter NFL draft
Tennessee wide receiver Josh Malone has announced via Instagram that he plans to enter the NFL draft rather than returning to school for his senior season. After scoring a total of three touchdowns in his first two seasons at Tennessee, Malone had a breakthrough year in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallatin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DCS corruption
|14 hr
|fuckedupsystem
|1
|Bethpage Noise issues
|16 hr
|gabriella
|4
|Aubrey Justin Burton
|Thu
|RedInflamedBirthmark
|3
|The Church at Grace Park (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Jerry
|4
|Looking for house/trailer to rent
|Tue
|Sallie
|2
|Does anyone no Nikki boze I'm old friend trying... (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Mrsmclomin
|2
|The Tyler Reed (Oct '11)
|Tue
|IseeUtrash
|91
Find what you want!
Search Gallatin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC