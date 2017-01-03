Tennessee girl, 12, with rare brain disease is gifted her Christmas ...
Girl, 12, with rare brain disease is gifted her Christmas wish of a school bus by her mother's students A 12-year-old girl had her Christmas wish granted by a group of kindhearted high school students in Gallatin, Tennessee. Her mother, Amy Howell, told her class at Gallatin High School that her daughter, who has a rare brain disease, loved school buses so much she asked for one for Christmas.
