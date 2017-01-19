Stephen Tucker, 27, of Gallatin, Tenn...

Stephen Tucker, 27, of Gallatin, Tennessee, harvested a buck on Nov....

Thursday Jan 19

Stephen Tucker, 27, was near his home in Sumner County, northeast of Nashville, on Nov. 7 when the Gallatin, Tennessee native spotted the buck that would give him the new world record. Deer are ranked using a series of antler measurements such as the lengths and circumferences of each point and the width of the entire rack.

