Pending Record Buck: 47-Pointer Beats...

Pending Record Buck: 47-Pointer Beats Mark

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: California Game and Fish

The official Boone & Crockett dry scoring is in on a pending world record whitetail deer harvested by a Tennessee hunter late last year. Possible record buck: Stephen Tucker's 47-point buck scored 312 3/8 inches by Boone & Crockett officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at California Game and Fish.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallatin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman Charged For Relationship With 16-Year-Old (Feb '09) 1 hr Brenda 65
DCS corruption 5 hr SayWhat 4
Alyssa nevitt (Jul '15) Wed Bubbles628 3
Steve Linne (Feb '16) Wed Beezneez 2
Rick "Harris or Harrison" Wed ExHubby 2
News Stephen Tucker poses with the state-record antl... Jan 17 Beer Drinker 29
Ken Hackett Jan 17 guess 2
See all Gallatin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallatin Forum Now

Gallatin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallatin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gallatin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,772 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC