Gallatin man held following violent domestic incident

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Williamson Herald

At 6 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Cool Springs Crossing Shopping Center where a suspect had allegedly brutally assaulted a female and was chasing her into a store. Arriving Franklin Police officers determined that Charles Cooper, 39, of Gallatin, had slammed his wife on the ground and then began punching and strangling her, while threatening to kill her.

