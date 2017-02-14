Gallatin man held following violent domestic incident
At 6 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Cool Springs Crossing Shopping Center where a suspect had allegedly brutally assaulted a female and was chasing her into a store. Arriving Franklin Police officers determined that Charles Cooper, 39, of Gallatin, had slammed his wife on the ground and then began punching and strangling her, while threatening to kill her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Gallatin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kays auto beware (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|TAB
|2
|Review: ABC Group Fuel Systems Inc (Jan '13)
|Sat
|erik
|5
|Music City Furniture and Restoration Beware
|Sat
|I know Johnny
|3
|Fraud John Holmes
|Feb 10
|I know Johnny
|1
|Hendersonville Goodwill Career Solutions Is Clo...
|Feb 10
|Ex Client
|5
|Tim Lippert
|Feb 10
|Kaa
|1
|Hendersonville police target speeding drivers a...
|Feb 10
|RB PI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gallatin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC