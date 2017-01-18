2 McDonald's GMs in Tennessee, Kentuc...

2 McDonald's GMs in Tennessee, Kentucky given free SUVs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Two McDonald's general managers were surprised with a brand new Ford Escape Tuesday night at Loveless CafA©'s barn. Dominic Shelton, who manages the restaurant on Gallatin Road in East Nashville, was one of the lucky winners alongside Brenda Matlock, who manages the US 31 West location in Bowling Green.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallatin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
to whoever is looking for that pos ethan woods 17 hr lol 2
News Cockfighting would be felony under bill (Jun '09) 20 hr Guest 4
Anybody know Allen Cole Baggett??? (Jun '14) 21 hr Glory16 3
CEMC now has been charging extra charges for cu... (Dec '10) Tue Laura 34
Mellow Mushroom Mon Curious 1
Is Hendersonville a good place to live? (Mar '08) Mon CBPfromTN 174
Amanda Rinehart Mon Curious 1
See all Gallatin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallatin Forum Now

Gallatin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallatin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gallatin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,489 • Total comments across all topics: 278,242,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC