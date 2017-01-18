2 McDonald's GMs in Tennessee, Kentucky given free SUVs
Two McDonald's general managers were surprised with a brand new Ford Escape Tuesday night at Loveless CafA©'s barn. Dominic Shelton, who manages the restaurant on Gallatin Road in East Nashville, was one of the lucky winners alongside Brenda Matlock, who manages the US 31 West location in Bowling Green.
