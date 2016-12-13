Stephen Tucker poses with the state-record antlers from a buck he...
Stephen Tucker, the young Gallatin hunter who last month bagged a state-record buck that may also be a world record, was introduced at last Friday's meeting of the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission. Tucker and wife Caitlyn attended the meeting as guests of the Commission.
