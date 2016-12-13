Stephen Tucker poses with the state-r...

Stephen Tucker poses with the state-record antlers from a buck he...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Stephen Tucker, the young Gallatin hunter who last month bagged a state-record buck that may also be a world record, was introduced at last Friday's meeting of the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission. Tucker and wife Caitlyn attended the meeting as guests of the Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallatin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DCS corruption 14 hr fuckedupsystem 1
Bethpage Noise issues 16 hr gabriella 4
Aubrey Justin Burton Thu RedInflamedBirthmark 3
The Church at Grace Park (Jun '16) Wed Jerry 4
Looking for house/trailer to rent Tue Sallie 2
Does anyone no Nikki boze I'm old friend trying... (Jun '15) Tue Mrsmclomin 2
The Tyler Reed (Oct '11) Tue IseeUtrash 91
See all Gallatin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallatin Forum Now

Gallatin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallatin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Gallatin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,657 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,281

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC