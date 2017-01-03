MTSU grads' dreams come true at fall commencement
Dreams came true for at least 1,892 people at MTSU Saturday, Dec. 10, as they accepted their hard-earned graduate and undergraduate degrees inside Murphy Center at the university's fall 2016 commencement ceremonies. "We're here to honor your accomplishments and your successes," U.S. Rep. Diane Black told the newly minted graduates in the morning commencement ceremony.
