MTSU grads' dreams come true at fall ...

MTSU grads' dreams come true at fall commencement

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Dreams came true for at least 1,892 people at MTSU Saturday, Dec. 10, as they accepted their hard-earned graduate and undergraduate degrees inside Murphy Center at the university's fall 2016 commencement ceremonies. "We're here to honor your accomplishments and your successes," U.S. Rep. Diane Black told the newly minted graduates in the morning commencement ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallatin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DCS corruption 14 hr fuckedupsystem 1
Bethpage Noise issues 16 hr gabriella 4
Aubrey Justin Burton Thu RedInflamedBirthmark 3
The Church at Grace Park (Jun '16) Wed Jerry 4
Looking for house/trailer to rent Tue Sallie 2
Does anyone no Nikki boze I'm old friend trying... (Jun '15) Tue Mrsmclomin 2
The Tyler Reed (Oct '11) Tue IseeUtrash 91
See all Gallatin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallatin Forum Now

Gallatin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallatin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Gallatin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,583 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,268

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC