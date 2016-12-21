Christine Spivey
Funeral will be conducted by Brother Kelly Campbell. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening, Dec. 16, from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service Christine was born in Gallatin, Sumner County, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallatin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha Strawn
|2 hr
|USC FAMILY
|8
|NCTC Internet
|Fri
|Anonymous
|2
|Anyone remember tabitha perkins or her sister? (Aug '14)
|Dec 21
|Notsure
|9
|Dump Trump doesn't know who or what he is saying.
|Dec 20
|Trump
|4
|CEMC now has been charging extra charges for cu... (Dec '10)
|Dec 19
|wandacavanah
|33
|Who drives the black blazer?
|Dec 15
|Napoleon Dynamite
|16
|Black Lincoln Navigator
|Dec 15
|Maggie Simpson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gallatin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC