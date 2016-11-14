World record buck taken in TN?

World record buck taken in TN?

Nov 14, 2016 Read more: Fox News

The word in the woods is Stephen Tucker of Gallatin, Tennessee may just be the most famous whitetail hunter in the world after he reportedly leveled his muzzleloader and killed what could be the largest whitetail shot in the world - a 47-point monster -just days after his gun misfired and he passed on a questionable shot on the same animal. Tucker, 26, told The Tennessean he saw a big buck and tried to shoot it last Saturday, but the powder charge didn't go off.

