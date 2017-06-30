Portland Way North Road Project On The Horizon In Galion
City of Galion Communications Director Matt Echelberry says the project will begin north of the Heise Park Lane intersection and continue north 900 feet, immediately before the Carter Driver intersection. "We are trying to minimize the inconvenience to businesses and all of the residents here," Echelberry says.
