Portland Way North Road Project On The Horizon In Galion

Sunday Jun 18 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

City of Galion Communications Director Matt Echelberry says the project will begin north of the Heise Park Lane intersection and continue north 900 feet, immediately before the Carter Driver intersection. "We are trying to minimize the inconvenience to businesses and all of the residents here," Echelberry says.

