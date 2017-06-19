Galion Structure Fire Claims One Life
Galion Fire Department was dispatched to 81 Cedargate Court at 5:23 P.M. Friday afternoon to find a residence at the Cedargate Apartments ablaze, with smoke coming from the building. One resident, 65-year-old Sherry Barker, was trapped in the fire and didn't make it out.
