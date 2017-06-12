Galion Preschool Program Receives 5-S...

Galion Preschool Program Receives 5-Star Award Of Excellence

Monday Jun 5

GALION, OH In recognition of a commitment to quality and an ongoing dedication to the learning and development of children, the Galion City School District Preschool Program has received the Five-Star Step Up To Quality Award from the state of Ohio. This recognition is the highest the Ohio Department of Education awards to preschool programs throughout the state.

