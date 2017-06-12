Galion Preschool Program Receives 5-Star Award Of Excellence
GALION, OH In recognition of a commitment to quality and an ongoing dedication to the learning and development of children, the Galion City School District Preschool Program has received the Five-Star Step Up To Quality Award from the state of Ohio. This recognition is the highest the Ohio Department of Education awards to preschool programs throughout the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Galion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13)
|May 30
|James
|3
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May '17
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
Find what you want!
Search Galion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC