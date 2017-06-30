Ashland Police Arrest 6 People In Overdose, Drug Bust
Six people were arrested over the weekend when Ashland Police responded to a report of a possible overdose and subsequently uncovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police and the Ashland Fire Department's EMS squad responded to an apartment at 183 Matthews Avenue where they found an unresponsive female.
