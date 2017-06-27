American novelist Dawn Powell

American novelist Dawn Powell

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Most of Dawn Powell's books are back in print again after decades of obscurity, as well as biographies, letters and diaries. Dawn Powell's first success in NYC came from dozens of stories she saw published in romantic pulp magazines of the day like .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13) May 30 James 3
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May '17 Nicole 9
Burley Apr '17 Guest 1
LARPING in galion (Sep '14) Apr '17 Frodolicious 4
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr '17 ??? 1
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Mar '17 Decent Person 47
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
See all Galion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galion Forum Now

Galion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Galion, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,913 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC