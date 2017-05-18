Three Crestline Residents Arrested In...

Three Crestline Residents Arrested In Heroin-Related Probe

Wednesday May 10 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Three Crestline residents were arrested Tuesday night in connection with a month-long heroin trafficking investigation conducted by the Crawford County Special Response Team. Officers executed a search warrant Tuesday night at a home on State Route 598 and seized 74 unit doses of heroin, along with Fentanyl, marijuana, prescription pills, syringes, drug paraphernalia and cash.

