Local Fifth Graders Raise Money For Humane Society
GALION, OH Philanthropic endeavors and community service are important values that young people need to learn. Fifth grade students from Galion Intermediate School took on several fundraising projects throughout the 2016-2017, with the largest project being to raise money for the Humane Society serving Crawford County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
