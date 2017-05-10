History Came Alive At Galion Intermediate
GALION, OH Third grade students at the Galion Intermediate School brought history to life Friday, May 5. The annual Third Grade Wax Museum of Famous People, which featured 145 third grade students portraying a famous person of their choosing, included elements of The Leader in Me program. Students had been working on their projects for the last 4-6 weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Galion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burley
|Apr 18
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr 15
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr 11
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Toby K
|13
Find what you want!
Search Galion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC