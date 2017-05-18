Galion Superintendent Named Professio...

Galion Superintendent Named Professional Of The Year

Tuesday May 9 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

GALION, OH Galion City School District Superintendent Jim Grubbs received the Professional of the Year Award during the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards program May 9. Mr. Grubbs was nominated for the award by Board of Education Vice President, and 2014 Professional of the Year Award recipient, Jennifer Kuns. "Since Jim has taken the helm of the district, we have seen significant improvements in every facet of the district's operations," said Kuns.

Galion, OH

