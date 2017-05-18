Galion Seniors Receive Local Scholarships
GALION, OH The Galion Community Foundation held a special, invitation-only ceremony to award twenty-three scholarships to Galion High School seniors May 10. Graduating Galion seniors who received scholarships included: Sophia Carson ; Courtney Taylor ; Callie Wildenthaler ; Lauren Huggins ; Lucas Connor ; Tristan Gosser ; Madison Lawson ; Farrah Gregg ; Gabe Makeever ; Brooklyn Potter ; Danielle Schieber ; Devin Baughn ; Shae Ness ; Greer Gledhill ; Kailey Keener ; Connor Moreton ; Lauren B. Rudolph ; Rachel Jarvis . The GCF also awarded two additional scholarships to area students.
Galion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
