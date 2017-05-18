Galion Seniors Receive Local Scholarships

GALION, OH The Galion Community Foundation held a special, invitation-only ceremony to award twenty-three scholarships to Galion High School seniors May 10. Graduating Galion seniors who received scholarships included: Sophia Carson ; Courtney Taylor ; Callie Wildenthaler ; Lauren Huggins ; Lucas Connor ; Tristan Gosser ; Madison Lawson ; Farrah Gregg ; Gabe Makeever ; Brooklyn Potter ; Danielle Schieber ; Devin Baughn ; Shae Ness ; Greer Gledhill ; Kailey Keener ; Connor Moreton ; Lauren B. Rudolph ; Rachel Jarvis . The GCF also awarded two additional scholarships to area students.

