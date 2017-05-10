Galion Musical Groups Receive Superio...

Galion Musical Groups Receive Superior Ratings At State

Friday May 5 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

GALION, OH The Galion High School Symphonic Band and Symphonic Choir each earned a "Superior" rating in their respective Ohio Music Education Association State Large Group Adjudicated Competitions. The Symphonic Choir, comprised of 41 members, earned their high marks at Van Buren High School April 21. The choir performed "Sing Unto the Lord" by Charles Yannerella, "Don't Forget Me" by Ruth Morris Gray, and "Hush! Somebody's Calling My Name" by Brazeal W. Dennard.

Galion, OH

