Galion Musical Groups Receive Superior Ratings At State
GALION, OH The Galion High School Symphonic Band and Symphonic Choir each earned a "Superior" rating in their respective Ohio Music Education Association State Large Group Adjudicated Competitions. The Symphonic Choir, comprised of 41 members, earned their high marks at Van Buren High School April 21. The choir performed "Sing Unto the Lord" by Charles Yannerella, "Don't Forget Me" by Ruth Morris Gray, and "Hush! Somebody's Calling My Name" by Brazeal W. Dennard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Galion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burley
|Apr 18
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr 15
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr 11
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Toby K
|13
Find what you want!
Search Galion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC