Galion Mayor In Hospital, Stable Condition
Mayor Tom O'Leary suffered an abdominal aortic aneurysm on May 3. He was life-flighted to Riverside Methodist Hospital where emergency surgery was performed. He is in critical condition, but stable condition in the intensive care unit.
