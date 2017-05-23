Galion Elementary PTO Kicks Off Field...

Galion Elementary PTO Kicks Off Field Day Events

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

GALION, OHIO Each year, the Galion Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization organizes and hosts a Field Day for students in both the Galion Primary and Intermediate Schools. This year's events will take place on May 18 for the Galion Primary School, while the Galion Intermediate School event is set for May 19. The Field Day is designed to be a day of fun and relaxation for both students and teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May 18 Nicole 9
Burley Apr '17 Guest 1
LARPING in galion (Sep '14) Apr '17 Frodolicious 4
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr '17 ??? 1
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Mar '17 Decent Person 47
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
mansfield news journal (Aug '06) Mar '17 Mae 74
See all Galion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galion Forum Now

Galion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Galion, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,976 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC