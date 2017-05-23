Galion Elementary PTO Kicks Off Field Day Events

GALION, OHIO Each year, the Galion Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization organizes and hosts a Field Day for students in both the Galion Primary and Intermediate Schools. This year's events will take place on May 18 for the Galion Primary School, while the Galion Intermediate School event is set for May 19. The Field Day is designed to be a day of fun and relaxation for both students and teachers.

