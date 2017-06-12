Galion Creating Exciting And Inviting Learning Environments
GALION, OH Studies have shown that students learn in many ways in many different environments. Several classrooms throughout the Galion City School District have undergone a transformation to be more accommodating to students by providing flexible seating in the classroom.
