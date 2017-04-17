Ribbon Cutting Held For New ''Victim ...

Ribbon Cutting Held For New ''Victim Witness Lounge''

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Friday a crowd gathered to enjoy a very special ribbon-cutting for the new 'Victim Witness Lounge' at the Richland County Prosecutor's Office. In conjunction with the National Crime Victim's Rights Week the Richland County Prosecutor's Office held the ribbon cutting ceremony the unveil the new room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LARPING in galion (Sep '14) Sat Frodolicious 4
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr 11 ??? 1
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Mar 24 Decent Person 47
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
mansfield news journal (Aug '06) Mar 20 Mae 74
News Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09) Mar '17 Toby K 13
News Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07) Mar '17 JohnAb 26
See all Galion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galion Forum Now

Galion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Galion, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,652 • Total comments across all topics: 280,369,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC