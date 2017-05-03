Galion Students Help Celebrate The Life Of Herbert Krichbaum
GALION, OH Galion High School choral members joined past members of the GHS choir and Galion Community Chorus to celebrate the life of Mr. Herbert Krichbaum Friday, April 7. The combined choral group performed the Hallelujah Chorus during the ceremony. In 1955, Mr. Krichbaum began his career at Galion High School in charge of vocal music in the Junior and Senior High Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Galion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burley
|Apr 18
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr 15
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr 11
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Toby K
|13
Find what you want!
Search Galion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC