Galion Students Help Celebrate The Life Of Herbert Krichbaum

GALION, OH Galion High School choral members joined past members of the GHS choir and Galion Community Chorus to celebrate the life of Mr. Herbert Krichbaum Friday, April 7. The combined choral group performed the Hallelujah Chorus during the ceremony. In 1955, Mr. Krichbaum began his career at Galion High School in charge of vocal music in the Junior and Senior High Schools.

