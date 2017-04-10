Galion Schools Introduce Bus Tracking App
GALION, OH The Galion City School District has introduced a new mobile app, "Here Comes the Bus," to allow parents and families in the district to track their child's school bus daily. The app uses GPS signals to let parents see where their child's bus is in real time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Tue
|???
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|JohnAb
|3
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar 24
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar 20
|Mae
|74
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Toby K
|13
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|JohnAb
|26
Find what you want!
Search Galion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC