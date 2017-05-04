Galion Primary Team Presents at State...

Galion Primary Team Presents at State Conference

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

GALION, OH Three staff members from the Galion Primary School presented the building's new teaching methodology for reading assessment and targeted interventions during the Ohio Association of Administrators of State and Federal Education Program in Columbus April 6. Cindy Voss, Primary School Principal, Ashlee Cuttitta, Special Education teacher and Jenny Jackson, Title I Reading Specialist shared information about the Primary School's demographics, what they did before they started utilizing the Step By Step Learning evidenced-based, data-driven process, differences in their instructional techniques that benefit all children and how they differentiate the instructional needs of every child.

