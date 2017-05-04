Galion Primary Team Presents at State Conference
GALION, OH Three staff members from the Galion Primary School presented the building's new teaching methodology for reading assessment and targeted interventions during the Ohio Association of Administrators of State and Federal Education Program in Columbus April 6. Cindy Voss, Primary School Principal, Ashlee Cuttitta, Special Education teacher and Jenny Jackson, Title I Reading Specialist shared information about the Primary School's demographics, what they did before they started utilizing the Step By Step Learning evidenced-based, data-driven process, differences in their instructional techniques that benefit all children and how they differentiate the instructional needs of every child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Galion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burley
|Apr 18
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr 15
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr 11
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Toby K
|13
Find what you want!
Search Galion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC