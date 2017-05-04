Crawford Co. Sheriff''s Investigating 2-Vehicle Fatal Crash
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 9:53 a.m., Saturday. Carol A. Mullins, 44, was driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue with no passengers while driving southbound on New Winchester Center Rd. Chad M. Carey, 37, had seven passengers in his 2010 Chevy Traverse and was westbound on Monnett-New Winchester Rd., approaching the intersection of New Winchester Center Rd. Mullins entered the intersection, turning east onto Monnett-New Winchester Rd. and was struck by Carey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Galion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burley
|Apr 18
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr 15
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr 11
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Toby K
|13
Find what you want!
Search Galion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC