Crawford Co. Sheriff''s Investigating 2-Vehicle Fatal Crash

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 9:53 a.m., Saturday. Carol A. Mullins, 44, was driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue with no passengers while driving southbound on New Winchester Center Rd. Chad M. Carey, 37, had seven passengers in his 2010 Chevy Traverse and was westbound on Monnett-New Winchester Rd., approaching the intersection of New Winchester Center Rd. Mullins entered the intersection, turning east onto Monnett-New Winchester Rd. and was struck by Carey.

