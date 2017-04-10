Painesville Municipal Electric Divisi...

Painesville Municipal Electric Division turns 129, improvements planned

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Cleveland.com

The plant is 109 years old and the division 129 years old, putting Painesville in a tie with Cuyahoga Falls and Galion for the oldest public power agency in the state. Except for a few summer days of peak demand, the division distributes electricity made elsewhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... 12 hr ??? 1
LARPING in galion (Sep '14) Mon JohnAb 3
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Mar 24 Decent Person 47
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
mansfield news journal (Aug '06) Mar 20 Mae 74
News Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09) Mar '17 Toby K 13
News Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07) Mar '17 JohnAb 26
See all Galion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galion Forum Now

Galion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Galion, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC