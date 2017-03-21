Morrow Little Theatre announces lineup
Last year at this time the curtain went up in Morrow County, literally, on a new home for Morrow Little Theatre when members announced that they have acquired a new home for their community theater at 102 East Main Street in Cardington.After a year in their new home, Morrow Little Theatre staff and crew are ready for their second season.Opening the ... (more)
