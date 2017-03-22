Galion Students Win Regional Honors In State Art Competition
Two Galion High School students were selected as regional winners at the Ohio Governor's Youth Art Exhibition. Skylar Beachy and Alexis Link had their artwork selected as regional winners in the District 2 judging at Ontario High School.
