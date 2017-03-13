Galion Students Qualify For Scripps Regional Spelling Bee
Two Galion City School District students will take their spelling talents on the road. Seventh grader Grayden Pierce and fifth grader Ben Rinehart will be two of fifty-two students competing in the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee at Ohio University March 18. Qualifying for this event has been a long process.
