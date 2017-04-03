Galion HS Senior Receives Scholarship

GALION, OH Galion High School senior Brianna Wallis was one of seven area seniors to receive the $500 Franklin B. Walter scholarship during a special ceremony at Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center March 15. "I was nervous going into the evening," Wallis recounted after the ceremony. "I was ecstatic and relieved when my name was called as a scholarship recipient because so many of the administration had come to support me."

