Galion HS Senior Receives Scholarship
GALION, OH Galion High School senior Brianna Wallis was one of seven area seniors to receive the $500 Franklin B. Walter scholarship during a special ceremony at Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center March 15. "I was nervous going into the evening," Wallis recounted after the ceremony. "I was ecstatic and relieved when my name was called as a scholarship recipient because so many of the administration had come to support me."
Galion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar 24
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar 20
|Mae
|74
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar 11
|Toby K
|13
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Mar 8
|JohnAb
|26
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|JohnAb
|3
|Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre...
|Feb '17
|River Hess
|1
