Galion Choir Students Shine At District Competition

GALION, OH Members of the Galion High School Choir and Showtunes show choir participated in the Ohio Music Education Association District Solo and Ensemble Contests at Marion Harding January 21. 38 students competed in a total of 15 events, earning 12 "Superior" and 3 "Excellent" ratings. 8 choir members entered the solo portion of the contest and performed well.

