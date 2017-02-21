Vehicle Flips Sideways Into Cemetery Fence

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident just south of Hayesville on State Route 60. Asia Smith, 19 of Loudonville, was driving Northbound on State Route 60. Smith attempted to negotiate the curve and lost control, causing the vehicle to flip sideways into the ditch against a cemetery fence. Smith had two passengers, one had minor injuries.

