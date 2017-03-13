Crawford County Sheriff Investigating Injury Crash

The Crawford County Sheriffs Office is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on US 30. The crash occurred on February 22nd at 9:24 p.m. Jeremy May, age 34 of Galion, Ohio was operating a red 2000 Ford Mustang and had turned westbound from State Route 598 onto the eastbound exit ramp of US 30 traveling up the exit ramp westbound into the eastbound lane of US 30 and collided with a black 2017 Cadillac XT5 Crossover being operated by 59-year-old Darrell Mabry of Ontario, Ohio. 56-year-old Debra Mabry, also from Ontario, Ohio was a passenger in his vehicle.

